Porirua City - A welcoming and inclusive city for all to call home - Council

Tuesday, 31 January, 2023 - 10:16

Immigration New Zealand (INZ) is pleased to announce Porirua City Council is among the latest group of councils to join the Welcoming Communities programme.

Five councils have put their hand up for the programme, designed to create inclusive environments where all residents can thrive and belong.

"We are grateful for the enthusiasm shown and the desire from councils around the country to be part of such an important initiative that began five years ago," says Fiona Whiteridge, General Manager of Refugee and Migrant Services INZ.

All told, there are now 31 councils taking part in the Welcoming Communities programme. Nationally, one third of city and district councils are now committed to making their communities more welcoming for everyone.

Porirua City Council Mayor Anita Baker says Porirua is proud to be joining the programme this year.

"One of the things that makes Porirua so special is its diversity. We pride ourselves on being a welcoming and inclusive city - a place where everyone who lives here can truly call home.

"It is a priority for this Council to ensure that our city actively celebrates the diversity and cultures of its people, and that everyone’s voice is heard and reflected in decision-making. I have had the honour of attending many of the cultural events and festivals hosted by the different communities that make up Porirua, but we can do more, and this programme will help us to do so."

The other four councils joining the programme this intake are WhangÄrei District, Kaipara District, Hutt City, and Timaru District. Their involvement follows 11 Councils that joined the programme in 2022.

"This programme is an incredibly important tool for building strong and connected communities and for making newcomers, no matter their background, feel included, so everyone can thrive," says Ms Whiteridge.

More on the accreditation programme:

Welcoming Communities supports councils and their communities to create welcoming environments for newcomers, specifically recent migrants, former refugees and international students.

The programme involves local residents developing, delivering and participating in welcoming activities. This approach increases social engagement and provides opportunities to build social connections.