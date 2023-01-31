New Vice-Chancellor officially welcomed to the university and Wellington

Tuesday, 31 January, 2023 - 12:03

Staff, students, and university council members have formally welcomed Professor Nic Smith to the capital city as he starts as Vice-Chancellor at Te Herenga Waka-Victoria University of Wellington.

Professor Smith, who moved to Wellington with his family earlier this month, was officially welcomed in a ceremony hosted by Chancellor John Allen in the Hunter Council Chamber on the Kelburn campus.

Nic’s appointment marks a new era for Te Herenga Waka-Victoria University of Wellington, says Mr Allen.

"It is clear to all who know him that Nic’s values and vision align strongly with those of this University.

"He sees the potential of our University and our unique advantages, particularly our connection to the capital city and the opportunities that arise from our location.

"The University Council is delighted to have appointed someone who has the right mix of skills and attributes to ensure a distinctive and sustainable future for our university.

"I know that Nic will be an outstanding Vice-Chancellor as he leads us into the next stage in our history."

Professor Smith says his new role is an enormous privilege.

"As I am welcomed as the Vice-Chancellor of Te Herenga Waka-Victoria University of Wellington, I am humbled by the 125-year legacy I have taken stewardship of.

"I am humbled by the efforts and capability of our remarkable students, staff, and supporters, and I am especially humbled by the opportunity and responsibility of this role to advance the critical mission of this institution."

Since starting in his role on Monday 16 January, Professor Smith says he has enjoyed meeting many staff and students as they have returned to campus after the summer break.

"Alongside my family, I am also enjoying exploring Wellington and experiencing what the city has to offer."