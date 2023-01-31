Extreme weather postpones today's launch of Waipuna aa rangi

Tuesday, 31 January, 2023 - 12:56

Today’s launch of Waipuna aa rangi, the formal body set to represent hapÅ« and iwi across Te Tai Tokerau and TÄmaki Makaurau in the Three Waters reforms, has been postponed by the ongoing extreme weather event.

"The latest red warning for parts of Northland, TÄmaki Makaurau, and Coromandel highlights the desperate need for water infrastructure that works," says Chair of Waipuna aa rangi, Tukoroirangi Morgan.

"In place of our launch, which we will hold at a later date, Waipuna aa rangi is mobilising support for first responders, community organisations, as well as marae, hapÅ« and iwi to continue provision of frontline services to those who need it most.

"While aspects of the response have been woefully inadequate, we have seen grassroots community organisations go above and beyond with their support. We are extending a helping hand to ensure no one who needs support during this time is without," Tukoroirangi says.

Waipuna aa rangi has pledged financial support to be distributed among organisations already providing on the ground relief and support to our most vulnerable.

"We have established regional coordinators who will work directly with organisations to ensure resources get to those who are in need," says Tukoroirangi.

More information is available at www.waipunaaarangi.nz/support.