Significant disruptions to services as more heavy rain heads our way - TCDC

Tuesday, 31 January, 2023 - 13:08

The Coromandel, like much of the North Island, has taken a real hammering over January with some extreme weather that has damaged the State Highways and our local roading network.

There have also been significant disruptions to our solid waste collections, water and stormwater networks and our local businesses have also taken a hit.

"It’s been really challenging times, and I just want to extend my thoughts and appreciation to our communities and businesses for their perseverance, resilience and fortitude to get through," says our Mayor Len Salt.

We spoke to Mayor Len this morning about the upcoming bad weather and how to keep safe. Watch it here.

HEAVY RAIN WARNING (RED)Please take extra care on our roads as there is a heavy rain warning (Red) in place for the Coromandel Peninsula from 10pm tonight (Tuesday 31 January) to 3pm on Wednesday 31 January.

We are establishing an Emergency Operating Centre (EOC) for this event and will monitor and manage any issues as they arise. We’ll be connecting with St John and our district’s emergency services to ensure everyone is kept as safe as possible.

ROAD CLOSURESTapu Coroglen Road - CLOSED and impassable for the foreseeable future due to fresh slips this morning.Neavesville Road is CLOSED following a large dropout approximately 4km from the start of the road.The 309 Road - CLOSED (open to 1 lane for residents and emergency services)Linton and Weka - CLOSED at the intersection. Repairs are underway today for the tomo, conditions allowing.Port Jackson Road - CLOSED due to fresh slips this morning

SEE ANY SAFEY ISSUES?

If you see any slips or safety issues on our local roads or footpaths, please let us know straightaway on 07 868 0200 or email customer.services@tcdc.govt.nz. Don’t try to remedy it yourself as conditions are too dangerous. We’ll make sure that our contractors assess it safely.

WATER AND KERBSIDE SERVICES

Conserve water notices: These are still in place for Coromandel Town, due to the heavy sediment load in the water supply. This slows down the treatment process and depletes our reservoir of treated water. Our treated water supply is now back up to 35 per cent and climbing, but we ask that Coromandel Town residents please conserve water for the next 24-48 hours to help us manage things effectively.tcdc.govt.nz/waterrestrictionsKerbside collections: These have been cancelled for a second day in a row due to further rain overnight and hazardous road conditions, making it unsafe for our contractors. This affects Whitianga, Mercury Bay North, Coromandel Rural North and Thames Coast, and may also affect the Eastern seaboard, depending on the weather and road closures. Please hold onto your bags until your next collection date. The contractor is back in most of these collection areas later on in the week, if the weather and road conditions allow.tcdc.govt.nz/kerbside

WHAT HAPPENS NEXT?Our Council’s staff and contractors have been working on urgent repairs and as the clean-up continues, and our Mayor Len has been in discussions with Emergency Management Minister Kieran McAnulty, other Cabinet Ministers and government agencies, seeking financial assistance from the government to lessen the impact on our ratepayers. "A significant challenge lies ahead, but together as a community, we can get there," says Mayor Len.

Once this event passes, we’ll be connecting up with business communities about what they need in terms of support, and bringing people back to the Coromandel.

A MESSAGE FOR BUSINESSES FROM DESTINATION HAURAKI COROMANDEL

We would like to express our condolences to businesses that continue to battle through these relentless operating conditions. We're becoming more aware of the impacts and yet another challenging time ahead.

We are also conscious of the need to express the wonderful opportunity to enjoy the beautiful scenery along alternative routes and explore all of Hauraki Coromandel. For now, we have to wait for the weather to settle and further clarity on the status of the roading network.

Please share your Feedback via email to hadley@thecoromandel.com at your earliest convenience.

We will collate your feedback and share it with Thames-Coromandel District Council and Hauraki District Council before sending it on to the Minister of Tourism, Tourism Export Council, Tourism Industry Aotearoa, Tourism New Zealand, Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment (MBIE) and other tourism industry partners.

Email hadley@thecoromandel.com with your comments, that may include the following;

1. Business during the peak period (e.g. impacts including during Cyclone Hale)2. Forward bookings (e.g. cancellations)3. General comments (e.g. activity in your community)

Hadley is also available at 021 227 4387 should you need to discuss anything further.

See our website and Facebook page for local roading conditions. If you see anything on our local roads, let us know on 07 868 0200 or email service.desk@tcdc.co.nz.

For State Highways, keep an eye on their website or contact 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49).