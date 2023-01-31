Dawn service returns to Hopukiore to commemorate signing of Te Tiriti o Waitangi - Tauranga City Council

Tuesday, 31 January, 2023 - 13:42

The Tauranga Moana Waitangi Day dawn service returns to Hopukiore (Mount Drury Reserve) in Mount Maunganui for this year’s gathering.

The service on Monday, 6 February is an opportunity for our community to commemorate the signing of Te Tiriti o Waitangi, the Treaty of Waitangi, and reflect on what it means to us today.

A welcome from tangata whenua begins the service at 6.30am, and will be followed by hymns, guest speakers, and kapa haka. This year speakers include local kaumÄtua (elders), clergy from community church groups, civic leaders and rangatahi (youth) leaders.

The ceremony will conclude with a closing karakia at 8am.

Tauranga City Council Manager of Strategic MÄori Engagement Carlo Ellis says the dawn service represents a time for the community to come together for an important date in Aotearoa New Zealand’s history.

"We’re grateful for Whareroa Marae hosting a reduced service last year due to physical distancing restrictions, and it’s exciting to look toward the upcoming service where the Tauranga Moana community can gather in-person to honour and reflect on the signing of Te Tiriti o Waitangi," Carlo says.

The dawn service will be recorded and available to view online later in the day for those who can’t attend in-person.

A road closure will be in place on Monday, 6 February from 5.30am until 9am on Marine Parade from Grace Avenue to Pacific Avenue.

Tauranga City Council is proud to work collaboratively with mana whenua to ensure this important date in our country’s history is commemorated year on year. Tauranga City Council works, as part of the organising committee, alongside the Whareroa Marae Committee, Ngai Tukairangi, MÄori Wardens, Te Kohinga Network, Western Bay of Plenty District Council, Bay of Plenty Regional Council and the Tauranga Church Community.

The organising committee receives funding from Bay of Plenty Regional Council, Western Bay of Plenty District Council and Tauranga City Council to support the service.