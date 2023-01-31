The Monkeys Aotearoa and KidsCan take on the cost of learning crisis with new campaign

Tuesday, 31 January, 2023 - 14:11

The soaring cost of living is fuelling an education crisis for New Zealand children living in poverty. To coincide with the start of the new school year, KidsCan is launching its 2023 Back to School campaign with the aim to bring on board 450 new monthly donors to help not only feed but clothe a growing number of school children.

Created by The Monkeys Aotearoa, part of Accenture Song, the campaign uses visual and audio techniques to highlight how hunger can disrupt a child’s learning. The demonstration of blurred and confused thinking is based on verbatim comments from children about how their hunger makes them feel in class.

The national awareness campaign runs for three weeks across broadcast television, out of home advertising, print, radio, social and digital executions.

KidsCan CEO and Founder Julie Chapman says: "While Back to School campaigns are nothing new for KidsCan - this is an annual appeal - the cost-of-living crisis gripping New Zealand means the need for KidsCan’s support is greater than ever. We help feed 50,000 school children every day, and sadly demand is only growing, with thousands more on our waitlist for support."

The Monkeys Aotearoa Chief Creative Officer Damon Stapleton adds: "When you’re hungry, it becomes all you can think about. It’s nearly impossible for school kids to concentrate without food to fuel their minds, and to know there’s nothing waiting for them in their lunchbox.

To view the KidsCan campaign film click here

To donate visit: www.kidscan.org.nz

