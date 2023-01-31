FMA appoints Sharon Thompson to new executive leadership team

Tuesday, 31 January, 2023 - 14:30

Te Mana TÄtai Hokohoko has appointed Sharon Thompson to its newly formed enterprise leadership team as Executive Director - Transformation and Operational Delivery.

Ms Thompson has extensive, senior leadership experience in both the New Zealand public sector and financial services industry. She joins the FMA from Inland Revenue - Te Tari Taake, where she was Deputy Commissioner for the Customer and Compliance Services (Individuals) group. She led the IRD’s large, customer-facing teams through the organisation’s multi-year business transformation, including digital technology, business process, capability uplift, structural and culture change.

Prior to Inland Revenue, Ms Thompson held senior roles at ASB Bank and Westpac. She has a Masters in Management from Massey University.

Ms Thompson will provide strategic direction to the FMA’s operations and capability functions, including technical operations, project management, data engineering, IT security and architecture, customer relationship management, knowledge management, business improvement, people and capability, finance, business support and transformation.

Samantha Barrass, FMA Chief Executive, said: "Sharon is an exceptional appointment for the FMA as she has a strong experience leading enterprise level organisations in both the public and private sector, through operational transformation. Sharon’s focus on driving improved customer outcomes and employee engagement will ensure the FMA is well supported in its key enabling functions. Sharon will ensure the FMA is well placed to deliver to the expanding needs of both our people and stakeholders."

Ms Thompson will join the FMA in late February and will be based in Auckland.

John Botica (Director of Market Engagement, and Director of Regulation and Operations) indicated, in late 2022, his intention to retire but also to help support the FMA transition into its new structure. He will leave the FMA in June. Mr Botica first joined the FMA in 2013 and has held several leadership roles during his tenure, in particular leading the FMA’s focus on market engagement.

Ms Barrass said: "The Board and I want to acknowledge John’s significant contribution to the FMA. His experience and knowledge was instrumental in our successful implementation of the new financial advice regime. He is well-known and highly regarded in the industry. We wish him well and congratulate him on a fantastic career in financial services."