'Youthtown@home online activities in a safe and supervised experience'

Tuesday, 31 January, 2023 - 14:36

Youthtown is launching Youthtown@home with two online after school programs aimed at giving kids a safe and supervised environment.

Minecraft Monday and Imagination Lab - STEAM Kits are hosted in secure online groups that enable children to get a great experience from the comfort of their own home.

If your work from home day runs long these weekly guided classes are the perfect way to keep the kids busy while you finish those meetings or prepare dinner.

"We’ve taken our experience on programmes and developed a fun new way to connect. Despite people having the opportunity to work from home, many are still needing something for their children to do after school. Rather than putting them unsupervised in front of television or a screen these programs help develop their skills, learn, be entertained, and connect with others, under the guidance of our amazing team," says Youthtown Chief Executive Fay Amaral.

Minecraft Mondays are hosted by Youthtown’s resident minecraft expert Chad Slade. Each Monday of term (starting 13th Feb) from 4.30-5.30pm, Chad will be setting challenges, giving tips and tricks, and guiding and supporting the group to accomplish some amazing minecraft builds, as well as having a great time! If your child loves Minecraft, this program offers a safe way for them to chat with other minecrafters. And if they are new to it, they can learn all about the incredible world of minecraft.

Imagination Lab - STEAM Kits, is a great program for tamariki who want to explore and develop their creativity and engineering skills and imagine a world of possibilities. Amazing kits designed to get children excited about science, technology, engineering, art, and maths will be sent in the mail. Each kit will have with the elements needed to create cool projects from robots to masks and cars, they will learn about circuits, gears, solar power and combine science and maths with art, in a fun, creative way.

Live weekly online class with Ella, Youthtown’s STEAM Leader will show children how to take the elements from the box and create something amazing.

Enrol here

https://www.youthtown.org.nz/youthtown-home