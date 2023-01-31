Closure of Chateau Tongariro 'significant blow' to Ruapehu and regional tourism

Tuesday, 31 January, 2023 - 15:43

Ruapehu Mayor Weston Kirton said that the decision by KAH New Zealand the operator of the Chateau Tongariro to close the hotel to guests from this Sunday 5 February was a significant blow to Ruapehu and the regional tourism economy.

"Council is saddened by the news and thank KAH New Zealand for their commitment to the region and operating this iconic hotel for more than 30 years.

The Chateau has been iconic part of Ruapehu tourism since its opening in August 1929.

It has overcome periods of uncertainty over its future in the past and we can only hope that it will continue to have a long future as part of the world heritage Tongariro National Park," he said.

Mayor Kirton said Council has been talking with the Ministry of Social Development who will be implementing a redeployment response in support of affected staff.

KAH New Zealand who also operate the Wairakei Resort in Taupo may be able to absorb some staff at that facility.

We have also reached out to government to stress the importance of this iconic hotel to regional tourism and the country," he said.