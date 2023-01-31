ASMS welcomes specialist led health system

Tuesday, 31 January, 2023 - 16:32

The Association of Salaried Medical Specialists welcomes former ASMS member Dr Ayesha Verrall into her new role as Minister of Health.

"Dr Verrall brings significant professional experience sharpened by her time in Parliament serving as the Associate Minister of Health and Minister for Covid-19 Response," ASMS Executive Director Sarah Dalton says.

"We have confidence she will work hard to ensure our healthcare system works better for all patients - and that it has clinically informed decision-making at its heart."

ASMS also welcomes MP for Mana Barbara Edmonds (Associate Health (Pacific Peoples)) and Willow-Jean Prime (Assoc Health outside cabinet), who joins Verrall and Peeni Henare.

"Health is a massive portfolio requiring strong advocacy and support from government," Dalton says.

"We also want to acknowledge former health minister Andrew Little for his service to the health portfolio during the transition to Te Whatu Ora and Te Aka Whai Ora."