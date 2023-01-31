Auckland Lantern Festival cancelled - Tataki Auckland Unlimited

Tuesday, 31 January, 2023 - 16:44

Following Auckland’s severe weather event, the 2023 Auckland Lantern Festival has been cancelled.

The festival was due to happen from Thursday 2 - Sunday 5 February at the Manukau Sports Bowl.

We understand this news is disappointing after three previous cancellations. All involved in planning the event were looking forward to its return, but the health and safety of Aucklanders and all those involved in the festival is our top priority.

TÄtaki Auckland Unlimited Head of Major Events Chris Simpson said: "We acknowledge the disappointment that Aucklanders will be feeling. Special cultural occasions are the fabric of our region, and we are all gutted that we won’t be able to celebrate this iconic festival for a fourth year in a row."

The decision to cancel the event was not an easy one and was made in consultation with local authorities and with the support of community leaders.

"The decision-making considered a range of factors, including the safety of staff, stallholders, performers, volunteers and patrons, transport options, advice from civil defence, the long-range forecast, and the condition of the grounds to determine if we could deliver a successful event."