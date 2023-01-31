Expect delays on Wednesday as we ensure our network is safe - Auckland Transport

Tuesday, 31 January, 2023 - 20:51

Auckland’s transport network is operational, with some remaining road closures and reduced service frequency on public transport services.

We continue to urge Aucklanders to take extreme care when travelling on the network, consider whether your travel is necessary and plan your full return journey.

Aucklanders should expect delays and longer travel times on Wednesday morning as we take a cautious approach to ensure people are safe on our roads and public transport services.

Tonight’s rainfall across the region has the potential to cause further slips and floodwaters with full extent of any damage likely to be unclear caused until daylight.

Auckland Transport Interim Chief Executive Mark Lambert says that Auckland Transport will be putting a range of measures in place to help keep people safe.

"The safety of Aucklanders when they’re travelling is our top priority, whether that’s on one of our public transport services or on our region’s more than 1,600 local or arterial roads," Mr Lambert says.

"Our road maintenance teams have had more than 550 staff working on the ground today to help get our roads in the best possible position ahead of tonight’s heavy rain and we have crews on standby to deal with any issues which arise tonight.

"To date our road maintenance crews have reopened 47 of the 82 roads closed as a result of Friday’s flooding event, with 35 roads remaining closed as of 6pm today. This is a phenomenal effort and I want to thank these workers for their hard work since Friday in exceptionally challenging circumstances.

Auckland Transport will also be running trains and ferries at reduced timetables on Wednesday to ensure that slips on the rail network and debris in the harbour do not pose a risk to passenger safety.

"To make sure that we’re keeping our passengers safe our train and ferry services will both be running more slowly on Wednesday which will also mean another day of reduced timetables for these services," Mr Lambert says.

"We will also be working closely with our bus operators to ensure that we can continue safely running services depending on any damage to roads caused tonight."

"And for those Aucklanders planning to drive on Wednesday, please consider whether you can delay and to avoid driving during periods of heavy rainfall."

Auckland Transport’s advice for people travelling on Wednesday

Consider staying home or travelling later in the day once the heaviest periods of rain have passed. Do not walk, drive or cycle through floodwater because it can pose a series risk to your health and safety. Plan ahead before you leave - check the AT Mobile app or website for public transport information and www.at.govt.nz/weatherwatch for the latest information about road closures.

Public transport situation report

Train

Due to the severe weather, there have been multiple slips on Auckland’s train network. KiwiRail, the track maintainer, is working hard to carry out urgent repairs. Speed restrictions will be in place across the Auckland rail network tomorrow as a precaution because of existing slips and tonight’s forecast heavy rain. Trains will be limited to travelling at KiwiRail speed restrictions of 25km/h during the morning peak, with a 40km/h speed restriction in place across the network for the rest of Wednesday.

Eastern Line and Southern Line (between Britomart and ÅtÄhuhu-Papakura)

- From Tuesday 31 January, Eastern Line services will run between Manukau and Otahuhu only. Customers will need to disembark at Otahuhu and transfer to Southern Line services to the city centre.

- Southern services will still run from Papakura to Britomart via the Eastern Line on a 40 minute frequency.

- Due to speed restrictions on the line, journey times will significantly increase. For example, journey times from Papakura to Britomart will increase to nearly 2 hours while the network-wide speed restriction is in place.

Western Line

- From Tuesday 31 January, services will operate between Newmarket and New Lynn on a 40-minute frequency.

- Due to a slip between Parnell and Newmarket buses will replace trains between Newmarket and Britomart.

- Customers will need to change trains to travel between New Lynn and Swanson. Services will run at a 40 minute frequency and will incur a longer journey due to multiple speed restrictions along the track.

- A rail replacement bus service will also be operating between New Lynn and Swanson as an alternative option for customers.

KiwiRail Rail Network Rebuild

- Stage 1 of the KiwiRail Rail Network Rebuild - bus replacement services are still operating on the Onehunga Line and between Newmarket and Otahuhu on the Southern Line.

Bus

Most bus services are operating including rail bus replacements but due to the severe weather conditions further last-minute cancellations may occur. There are currently detours in place for two bus routes - the 171 and 755 because of landslips in Titirangi and Remuera respectively.

Ferry

Ferry services on Wednesday will be running to reduced timetables and with longer journey times. This is because ferries are running more slowly because of navigational risks from debris in the waters. Devonport services will be running hourly because of debris in the water and damage to vessels. The Pine Harbour and Gulf Harbour services are being replaced by bus as a result of high winds and heavy rain. See the AT website for the latest information about ferry timetable changes and cancellations: www.at.govt.nz/weatherwatch

Road network situation report

There are currently 35 roads closed or partly across the Auckland region. For the latest list of road closures please see the AT website. We have reopened 47 roads since Sunday morning. The following roads/issues are our current key areas of focus:

Great North Road (near SH16) has two lanes open for westbound traffic (away from the motorway) and one eastbound lane open. The lane reduction is not having significant impact on the network and public transport services appear to be running to schedule. Scenic Drive has three significant slips (2x underslips, 1x overslip); managed access is in place for affected residents. Ahuroa Road (Puhoi) remains closed because of a significant undermining of the road. Mill Flat Road - the bailey bridge is onsite today with construction to begin over coming days. Residents still have access via the Riverhead Forest. Contractors are actively supporting to ensure the forestry road remains operational. Tahekeroa Road has a significant slip. Residents do have access out of the area. Glenvar Road (between East Coast Bays Road and Fitzwilliam) is closed due to two slips.