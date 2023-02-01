Funding boost for Waikato Age Friendly project - Office for Seniors

Wednesday, 1 February, 2023 - 10:15

Te Whare Toi O Ngaaruawaahia is one of twelve organisations to receive funding in the latest round of the Age friendly fund.

The Office for Seniors funds grants of up to $15,000 for projects that promote the inclusion of older people and help cities and communities prepare for their ageing populations.

Te Whare Toi O Ngaaruawaahia received $15,000 towards creating a suite of cultural and creative programmes for the seniors of Ngaaruawaahia. The programmes will be delivered from February to December 2023.

Laura Millward, Centre Manager, Te Whare Toi O Ngaaruawaahia says "We feel privileged to be able to build and enhance the creative opportunities to the seniors in Ngāruawāhia. This is our first time that we have received this fund and know the impact will be valuable to all of our seniors and their whānau."

Office for Seniors Director, Diane Turner says "Age-friendly projects like this one will help strengthen community connections for the future,"

"With the right planning and support, we can create age-friendly environments where everyone, regardless of age, feels valued, connected and able to actively participate in the community."

Eleven other projects from across the country were also successful in this round of Age friendly fund grants. For more information on the projects, the recipients and the Age friendly fund go to: Funding for age friendly communities | Te Tari Kaumātua (officeforseniors.govt.nz)