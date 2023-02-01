Funding boost for Whangarei Age friendly - Office for Seniors

Wednesday, 1 February, 2023 - 10:18

Age Concern Whangarei is one of twelve organisations to receive funding in the latest round of the Age friendly fund.

The Office for Seniors funds grants of up to $15,000 for projects that promote the inclusion of older people and help cities and communities prepare for their ageing populations.

Age Concern Whangarei received $10,000 towards the Live Alone Senior Service Project.

Beryl Wilkinson, President Executive Chairperson said they were absolutely delighted to receive the Office for Seniors grant from the Age Friendly Fund.

"The Live Alone Senior Service has been established to provide a much needed support to those recently bereaved, or those left home alone because the partner has entered into full-time Residential care. Feedback reports already received from these seniors, state how grateful they are for the individualised support to help them cope in facing life alone, and they are aware that this support will enable them to once again, gain the confidence that they need to live independently."

Office for Seniors Director, Diane Turner says "Age-friendly projects like this one will help strengthen community connections for the future,"

"With the right planning and support, we can create age-friendly environments where everyone, regardless of age, feels valued, connected and able to actively participate in the community."

Eleven other projects from across the country were also successful in this round of Age friendly fund grants. For more information on the projects, the recipients and the Age friendly fund go to: Funding for age friendly communities | Te Tari Kaumātua (officeforseniors.govt.nz)