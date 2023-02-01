Funding boost for Otago Age friendly projects - Office for Seniors

Wednesday, 1 February, 2023 - 10:21

Alpine Community Trust and North Otago Arts Society are two of twelve organisations to receive funding in the latest round of the Age friendly fund.

The Office for Seniors funds grants of up to $15,000 for projects that promote the inclusion of older people and help cities and communities prepare for their ageing populations.

Alpine Community Trust received $15,000 towards engaging with a researcher to complete a survey and focus groups with older adults to collect data, specifically about living conditions health and social needs in the Upper Clutha region

Kate Murray, Community Networks/LINK Manager says "Community Networks/LINK is delighted to have received a grant from the Age friendly fund to complete a community needs assessment of over-65s in the Upper Clutha. This will allow us to identify opportunities for improving quality of life for older people in our community and develop an Age friendly Action Plan."

North Otago Arts Society received $15,000 towards the Creative Connections programme, an initiative to assist in addressing the growing need for support for people living with dementia in the Waitaki District. The programme is designed to encourage people with dementia to try new experiences, create new social relationships and engage and be included in the local community.

Charles Wood, Creative Connections Co-ordinator says "We are grateful to receive funding from the Age friendly fund as it will allow for the program pilot to commence in February 2023, which will be used to enhance the lives of those living with dementia and to connect with the local community."

Office for Seniors Director, Diane Turner, says "Age-friendly projects like these will help strengthen community connections for the future,"

"With the right planning and support, we can create age-friendly environments where everyone, regardless of age, feels valued, connected and able to actively participate in the community."

Ten other projects from across the country were also successful in this round of Age friendly fund grants. For more information on the projects, the recipients and the Age friendly fund go to: Funding for age friendly communities | Te Tari Kaumātua (officeforseniors.govt.nz)