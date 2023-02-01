Funding boost for Marlborough Age friendly project

Wednesday, 1 February, 2023 - 10:31

Presbyterian Support Upper South is one of twelve organisations to receive funding in the latest round of the Age friendly fund.

The Office for Seniors funds grants of up to $15,000 for projects that promote the inclusion of older people and help cities and communities prepare for their ageing populations.

Presbyterian Support Upper South received $9,125 towards delivering retirement workshops that aim to provide participants with a framework to prepare for retirement. Weekly sessions over a period of six weeks will include topics such as wellbeing, health, finance, employment and community engagement. Sessions will include shared kai, stories, speakers, and discussion.

Tricia Dawson, Team Leader, Presbyterian Support Upper South says "We were delighted, and extremely grateful, to receive notification of our successful grant application to the Age friendly fund from The Office for Seniors. These funds allow us the opportunity to develop and trial a new service supporting older people to prepare for, and manage, their retirement in a way that is personally relevant."

"We look forward to helping people in their retirement journey and are excited to deliver these courses early in 2023."

Office for Seniors Director, Diane Turner says "Age-friendly projects like this one will help older people to make informed choices and decisions about their lives as they age."

"With the right planning and support, we can create age-friendly environments where everyone, regardless of age, feels valued, connected and able to actively participate in the community."

Eleven other projects from across the country were also successful in this round of Age friendly fund grants. For more information on the projects, the recipients and the Age friendly fund go to: Funding for age friendly communities | Te Tari Kaumātua (officeforseniors.govt.nz)