Massey University and Chef celebrate 30 years of feline research

Wednesday, 1 February, 2023 - 10:43

Over the last three decades, New Zealand’s Te Kunenga ki PÅ«rehuroa Massey University feline research centre has been at the forefront exploring the nutritional needs of cats across the country.

Since the centre opened at its current site in 1992, Massey University’s Centre for Feline Nutrition has been New Zealand’s preeminent university for training animal scientists and veterinarians, and research which has celebrated various important discoveries.

The independent research centre is led by Associate Professor David Thomas, BSc(Hons) PhD, and Director, who together with a team of researchers, PhD and Master’s students, have undertaken important research on how cats eat seasonally, demonstrated their dislike of cold food, and how they can keep hydrated from their food.

"Our research has allowed us to understand the relationship between diet and cat health and from this we’ve seen if the nutritional needs of cats are met from balanced diets, the feline can live longer," said Associate Professor Thomas.

Wattie’s is celebrating reaching a significant milestone, of 30 years of pet food product development with Massey University. It all started with Wattie’s predecessor ‘Best Friend Petfoods’, with the Massey centre opening as The BestFriend Petfoods Feline Nutrition Research Unit in July 1992. From then to now, CHEF® continues to be a leading New Zealand pet food brand in Wattie’s pantry. Wattie’s will continue working with the Centre for Feline Nutrition for testing, validation, and product development.

"We’ve enjoyed a long and successful relationship with CHEF, and with their support, we’ve been able to make a real difference to the health and wellbeing of our country’s cats. Massey’s Feline Nutrition Centre undertakes important research and we’re pleased to see CHEF commit to providing complete and balanced products that ensure our cats can live long and healthy lives," said Professor Thomas.

Professor Thomas has outlined some of the Centre’s key findings over the last 30 years.

Cats eat seasonally

Across the year, cats show a change in appetite and body weight and will generally eat more in winter and less in summer.

Cats dislike cold food

Cats prefer to eat their food at room temperature, as they are hard-wired to eat prey at body temperature.

Cats hydrate from their food

Cats don’t typically need to drink much water if they consume wet food. Wet cat food (such as Jellimeat) contains similar levels of water as rats and mice which cats were domesticated to control around human settlements. Wet food also lowers the risk of weight gain and has remained a popular dietary staple.

Cats prefer organ meats

Cats definitely prefer organ meat such as liver and kidney over muscle meat, when given a choice.

Cats feel the effects of ageing

Our feline pets lose their ability to digest fat as they age, which is why their dietary needs vary, and so does their diet.

Gabriela Harris, a former Massey University student, and now Research and Development Technologist at Wattie’s working on the CHEF range, says the company is proud to work with Massey University.

"CHEF is proud to have independent testing and validation carried out by David’s team and its predecessors over the last 30 years. This has helped us, not only with our innovation, but with maintaining high quality and nutritionally rich cat food products in the New Zealand market," said Gabriela.

Neil Heffer, Managing Director for Wattie’s NZ, says: "We are delighted to celebrate our 30-year relationship with Massey University’s Centre for Feline Nutrition.

"We’ve learned a lot about feline nutrition and what cats like, thanks to David and his team.

We look forward to continuing our relationship with Massey University and seeing how this may contribute to helping keep Kiwi cats happy and healthy well into the future," concluded Neil.