QLDC seeks lifeguards to keep pools open

Wednesday, 1 February, 2023 - 13:00

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) is seeking lifeguards to fill positions at Alpine Aqualand in Frankton and the pools at WÄnaka Recreation Centre (WRC). Alpine Aqualand will be closing on weekends starting Saturday 18 February until positions are filled.

QLDC Community Services General Manager Kenneth Bailey said lifeguards play an important community role allowing people to gain the valuable life skill of swimming. In addition, Council- managed pools are an important health and recreation facility for both Queenstown and WÄnaka he said.

"Closing Alpine Aqualand on weekends from 18 February was a last resort. Clearly we don’t want to close an important community facility when people expect us to be open. This decision will be reviewed weekly as we work to recruit lifeguards. Once the roster is back to normal levels we’ll open the pool on weekends again. First and foremost, we want to minimise any disruption for all regular and casual pool users."

"Staff shortages are a nation-wide challenge and QLDC isn’t immune to that. We’re currently experiencing a shortage of lifeguard applicants and are encouraging anyone looking for work in a great environment who can swim 200 metres in six minutes to apply!"

"There are some incredible benefits to being employed as a lifeguard. You’re providing a valuable community service as well as gaining nationally recognised qualifications, free gym membership and a commitment from QLDC to your ongoing development," he said.

QLDC is currently looking for more than ten lifeguards across Alpine Aqualand and WRC pools. This number is spread across full-time and part-time positions. The lifeguard shortage has been exacerbated by high school and university students completing holiday jobs and returning to their studies combined with the difficulty of sponsoring overseas workers.

This also means Arrowtown Memorial Pool (AMP) will close for the season a few weeks earlier than expected on 13 February. Members of this pool can use their pass to access Alpine Aqualand or WRC’s pools until AMP’s originally scheduled last day of Sunday 5 March.

The recruitment effort is ongoing and all prospective lifeguards should head to https://qldc.qjumpersjobs.co/ to find more information and details of how to apply.