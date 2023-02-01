Food donations urgently needed for flood-stricken families - CFC

Wednesday, 1 February, 2023 - 13:03

Communities Feeding Communities (CFC) is appealing for urgent donations of food to help meet growing demand on its Roskill South, Dominion Rd kai space as the rising cost of living and the impact of flooding puts increasing pressure on families.

Community Relations Manager Anne Overton says food parcels have been steadily flying out the door and kai space shelves are now virtually empty. "With the flooding, we know we’ll need a lot more food to help support the local families who depend on our kai parcels at this trying time. We urgently need donations of food, particularly meat and non-perishable items to help meet that need.

"With the schools and early childhood centres closed for another week as a result of the Auckland flooding, many families simply don’t have enough money in the family budget to cover the extra food costs of having children at home during the day," Anne says. "We’re here to help. CFC is open Monday to Friday this week from 9am-3pm for people to come and have breakfast, or have soup and bread and talk about what we can do to support them. There’s an indoor children’s play area to entertain children if their parents want to talk."

Donations can be dropped off at 1207 Dominion Road between 9am-3pm Monday to Friday. Communities Feeding Communities (CFC) is a partnership between PSN and Northern Presbytery (a region of the Presbyterian Church) with the aim to increase food security for people living in the Mt Roskill, Auckland area.