North Island named one of the Most Instagrammable Places 2023 - Big7Travel

Wednesday, 1 February, 2023 - 13:10

Global travel site Big 7 Travel has officially released the ' World’s Most Instagrammable Places 2023'. Our annual hashtag tally, which is now in its 5th year, analysis cities that hold the most 'gram appeal.

North Island in New Zealand has been named one of the Most Instagrammable Places n the World 2023, so we thought this piece might be of interest to your readers?

How did Big 7 Travel choose the winners? Via a comprehensive scoring system that analysed the number of hashtags and TikTok views per destination, sample survey results of Big 7 Media’s 1.5 million audiences, and from our global editorial team.

The final results are ranked in order of their visual allure and popularity on social media.

The full list includes 50 destinations on nearly every continent; from major cities such as Istanbul, Paris and Tokyo. Other Instagrammable places in the Top 50 to add to your ‘must-visit’ include Table Mountain in South Africa and Wadi Rum in Jordan.

For the full list of the 50 most Instagrammable destinations please see here.

This is the 5th year that Big 7 Travel has revealed the world's most Instagrammable destinations; Sydney came in at No.1 for both 2019 and 2020, Japan took the No.1 spot for 2021, while New Zealand claimed the No.1 spot in 2022.