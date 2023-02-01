Fifty-four new constables start policing careers - NZ Police

Wednesday, 1 February, 2023 - 15:16

The 362 wing will be attested and graduate from their initial training course on Thursday 2 February.

The 54 recruits have passed and are celebrating their success with their whÄnau and friends this week.

Attending the ceremony will be Commissioner Andrew Coster; Minister of Police Honourable Stuart Nash and the 362-wing patron The Chief Executive Officer of Te RÅ«nanga o NgÄi Tahu, Arihia Bennett, NgÄi Tahu, NgÄti Porou, NgÄpuhi.

Top of wing, recruit James Bensley, studied Sport and Recreation at Auckland University of Technology (AUT) and then completed a post graduate diploma in teaching to become a Physical Education teacher.

"I am honoured to have achieved this award.

I have joined the New Zealand Police as I am passionate about justice and completing processes to get the best outcomes for individuals," he says.

James is posted to Southern District.

Recruit Scott Morrison is the Wing leadership award winner.

Before joining police, Scott worked a variety of jobs before joining the army.

"I had the honour and privilege to serve in the New Zealand Army.

I now take great pride in having this opportunity to serve my country in a domestic setting through the New Zealand Police.

It was the idea of service that encouraged me to apply for the Police and am dedicated to making a positive difference in the lives of people who need it," he says.

Scott is posted to Central District.

A recruit with more members of the family inside police than seems possible is Kelsey Geayley.

Kelsey’s dad is one of the longest serving members on Eagle helicopter (Air Support Unit).

Kelsey also has an uncle, who’s a police officer in charge of the Maritime Rescue Centre.

Kelsey also has a cousin and that cousin’s wife both working for police in TÄmaki Makaurau where Kelsey has been posted to.

There are eight recruits who have worked for Police in other roles, such as File Management Centres, Emergency Communication Centres and Work Force Management.

Twelve of the recruits were born overseas and at least five of them speak languages other than English.

Seven of the recruits have been involved in volunteer work, while ten have been members of the New Zealand Defence Force.

There’s an Olympic swimmer, Recruit Carina Doyle, posted to Auckland; a Junior Blacksticks Hockey Player, Recruit Leah Hodges, posted to Waikato; and Recruit Bailee Carr is a Netball New Zealand Development Squad member.

Bailee is also a graduate of the Police Pathways Course from the Eastern Institute of Technology (EIT), Napier and will return to Eastern District to start her policing career.

Wing Patron: Arihia is the Chair of KÄpuia - the Ministerial Advisory Group on the Government’s response to the Royal Commission of Inquiry into the terrorist attack on Christchurch mosques; a member of the PÅ«hara Mana Tangata MÄori advisory panel to the Ombudsman’s Office; and a member of the New Zealand-China Council.

Previous advisory roles and directorships include Commissioner of the Canterbury Earthquake Recovery Commission; board member of Barnardos NZ; and the Christchurch Women’s Refuge.

Arihia is an alumna of graduate business school INSEAD Fontainebleau and Singapore and Te Hono Movement (a partnership helping to drive the success of the primary industry in Aotearoa).

She is also a member of Global Women, and the Tuahiwi MÄori Women’s Welfare League.

In 2008, Arihia was made a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to MÄori and the community.

Awards:

Minister’s Award recognising top student - Constable James Bensley, Southern District.

Patron’s Award for Second in Wing, recognising second top student - Constable Ashley Carter, Counties Manukau District.

Commissioner’s Award for Leadership - Constable Scott Morrison, Central District.

Physical Training and Defensive Tactics Award - Constable Tyler Hamilton, Southern District.

Driver Training and Road Policing Practice Award - Constable Rodrigo dos Santos Mino, Waikato City District.

Firearms Award - Constable Vincent Pretorius, Central District.

Deployment:

The entire wing will disperse to the following districts on Monday 13 February:

Northland - 2, Auckland City - 10, Counties Manukau - 9, Waikato - 4, Bay of Plenty - 3, Eastern - 3, Central - 4, Wellington - 11, Tasman - 1, Canterbury - 4 Southern - 3.

Demographics:

25.9 percent are female, and 74.1 percent are male.

New Zealand European make up 48.1 percent of the wing, with MÄori 18.5 percent, Pacific 9.3 percent, Asian 11.1 percent and LAAM (Latin American, African and Middle Eastern) 1.9 percent.