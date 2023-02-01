'The Big Clean-Up' - SVA community volunteer event this sunday

Wednesday, 1 February, 2023 - 17:41

SVA (the Student Volunteer Army) is gathering hundreds ofvolunteers to The Big Clean-Up - a West Auckland community volunteering event this Sunday,the 5th of February at Starling Park from 10am to 3pm.

The gathering at Starling Park will serve as a home-base for volunteers as they head out in groupsto clean up the homes of people who need support in the area. This is also an opportunity forpeople in the community to speak with volunteers who can guide them to the correct agencies andsupport them to get the help they need.

SVA has already registered more than 1200 new volunteers since the flooding in TÄmaki Makauraubegan. These volunteers have knocked on hundreds of doors, removed piles of flood-damageddebris, and helped Aucklanders rip up their drenched carpets. With continued flooding, the needfor support has not died down, and West Auckland remains one of the worst affected areas. TheBig Clean-Up is part of SVA’s response to that need.

"We’ve been overwhelmed by the response from Aucklanders eager to help, from high schoolstudents to retirees," says SVA Auckland Club President and University of Auckland student, JakeParsons. "This is a chance for the people to gather, have a sausage from the sausage sizzle, andget to work helping out their community. SVA has more than a decade of experience enablingvolunteers to respond to disasters, and we’re so glad the people of Auckland have stepped upwhen their community needs them."

People unable to attend The Big Clean-Up who might wish to support the effort can donate to SVAat sva.org.nz/donate. For more information and to be kept up to date, please follow SVA on Twitter,Facebook, or Instagram (@SVA_NZ on Twitter, @StudentVolunteerArmy on Facebook andInstagram.) Any cancellations due to adverse weather or other updates will be posted there.