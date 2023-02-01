Four Lotto players share $1 million - Lotto NZ

Wednesday, 1 February, 2023 - 21:22

It will be celebrations all round for four lucky Lotto players from Auckland, Christchurch and Canterbury after each winning $250,000 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning tickets were sold at Seville Superette in Auckland, On the Spot General Store Cashmere in Christchurch, and on MyLotto to two players from Auckland and Canterbury.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $8 million.

Strike Four has also rolled over tonight and will be $800,000 on Saturday night.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores or on MyLotto should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.

With 100% of Lotto NZ’s profits supporting thousands of great causes each year, every time you play one of Lotto NZ’s games, you’re a Kiwi helping other Kiwis.