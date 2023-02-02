Barnardos releases emergency funding for flood-impacted whanau

Thursday, 2 February, 2023 - 07:20

Following the devastating floods in TÄmaki Makaurau and in surrounding areas, all Barnardos services are pulling together to support affected whÄnau.

Barnardos is releasing emergency funding to provide extra support to whÄnau already engaged with our services.

"When the weather hit, many families were able to connect with Barnardos," explains Agnes Kapisi-Sevi, Barnardos Service Manager for South Auckland’s Child and Family Services. "

"The community has been coming together and keeping positive, despite the situation. At Barnardos, we are prepared to respond to the complexities that the disaster has brought. As the needs change, we will be adapting our support to whÄnau. "

Teams across TÄmaki Makaurau are checking in with whÄnau to understand their personal situation. The funding will be released in forms of vouchers to address immediate needs, such as clothing, food, nappies, beddings, personal items and home appliances, and will be made available to flood-affected families already working with Barnardos.

"People have so many things to think about at the moment, so this fund is aimed to ease the pressure on whÄnau and relieve some of the stress," says Mike Munnelly, Barnardos Chief Executive.

Across Barnardos Early Learning services, Barnardos Kaiako have also been checking on all the whÄnau enrolled with our services and referring any whÄnau in need of support to Barnardos social workers.

Barnardos’ national helpline, 0800 What’s Up, has remained open, providing a safe, confidential and free space for tamariki and rangatahi aged five to 19 to talk to or chat with a trained counsellor. With schooling disrupted, ongoing weather uncertainty, livelihood impacted and stresses added, 0800 What’s Up encourages young people to reach out - no issue is too big or too small.

"It will be a long road to recovery for all. Short-term and long term needs will emerge and Barnardos will continue to support whÄnau along the way. Thanks to long-standing and generous donors and partners, we’re able to do this " says Mike.

For anyone wanting to support Barnardos, they can donate online at www.barnardos.org.nz.