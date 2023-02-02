Rain reduces fire danger on West Coast - fire seasons changed

Thursday, 2 February, 2023 - 08:01

The Coastal Buller Zone, and Grey and Westland Districts are moving to an open fire season as of 8am Thursday 2 February until further notice.

An open season means you can light fires in the open air.

West Coast District Manager Myles Taylor says there has been sufficient rain over the last week across the West Coast to allow the fire season status in these area’s to change from restricted to open

"Rain is forecast to fall in these area over the next week with a heavy rain warning possible for Westland and some parts of Grey District over the coming days. This will further reduce the fire danger," he says.

Inland Buller is moving to a restricted season as of 8am 2 February until further notice. A restricted season means a fire permit is required before you light an outdoor fire.

Myles Taylor says the recent rain allows the fire season status to change from prohibited to restricted.

"We’re also expecting more rain in this area over the next week with some heavy falls expected. This will further reduce the fire danger," he says.

"However, due to the underlying conditions it will take a few more weeks before the fire danger is sufficiently low to allow for the season status to change to open. "

Go to www.checkitsalright.nz for information about fire season status in your area and for fire safety advice.