Work underway to assess damage and develop solution for SH25A

Thursday, 2 February, 2023 - 09:06

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency has begun the work needed to get a clear picture of the full extent of the slip damage to State Highway 25A (SH25A) in the Coromandel, the first step in planning a solution to restore this vital transport link for the region.

"The damage to the road is significant, the repair will be a huge piece of work, and Waka Kotahi is gearing up now so we’ll be ready to take action as soon as the storm has passed. Our immediate priority is still the emergency response, and the site is still extremely wet and highly unstable. As soon as the weather eases, the ground stops moving and it's safe for our contractors to get back on site, we’ll carry out a thorough geotechnical investigation which will give us the information we need to determine the best long-term fix for the site," says Waka Kotahi Regional Transport Systems Manager Cara Lauder.

In order to commence work on site as soon as conditions permit safe access, Waka Kotahi has begun engaging specialist contractors and geotechnical engineers, as well as local maintenance contractors who will clear material and develop a safe temporary access track to allow people and machinery to access the site. Initial on-site work is likely to include drilling boreholes and excavating test pits to understand the strength and stability of the underlying foundation at the site and in the surrounding area.

Ms Lauder says that provided the weather and ground conditions allow safe access to the site, Waka Kotahi expects to have initial information on the next steps in the repair and restoration of SH25A to share with the public and stakeholders next week.

"We know how vital this transport link is for the region, and we understand that people are hungry for information and want to know when the road could potentially re-open. We’re committed to sharing information as soon as we have more certainty on the way forward, and Waka Kotahi will engage with the public and stakeholders throughout the process of investigation, design and construction of a solution to re-establish a safe and resilient SH25A route for the region."