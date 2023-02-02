Festival week opens in Te Anau to mark Waitangi Day 2023

Thursday, 2 February, 2023 - 09:51

Waitangi Day, 6 February, is a special day for all New Zealanders. It is a day when people of all communities and backgrounds gather to commemorate the first signing of Aotearoa New Zealand’s founding document: Te Tiriti o Waitangi, The Treaty of Waitangi, on 6 February 1840.

Te Anau and Manapouri communities will mark Waitangi Day 2023 with a week-long programme of cross-cultural events, including music, kapa haka and performance art, waka ama and waka sailing, a multi-media art exhibition, Human Library session, workshops and local history with KÄi Tahu historian, Ron Bull. Children’s activities are also planned with opportunities to build and float model waka and a StoryWalk in the Te Anau Memorial Garden.

Organised by Te Anau Waitangi Charitable Trust in partnership with NgÄ Herenga Waka Kapa Haka, the festival week is an opportunity for locals and visitors to the region to come together to acknowledge and celebrate our shared identity.

Headline acts for 2023 include performances by ‘The Sandman’ Marcus Winter, emerging country and folk music duet The Mitchell Twins, multi-instrumentalist Jake KÄ«anÅ Skinner, and NgÄ Herenga Waka Kapa Haka.

Trust Chair Jill Mitchell-Larivee acknowledged that it had been a long wait to host Marcus Winter, who lives in TÄmaki Makaurau / Auckland, due to the pandemic. "The Trust is thrilled to welcome Marcus Winter to the south after having to postpone several times over the last two years," Mitchell-Larivee said.

"Despite the restrictions a year ago, we managed to pull off a hugely successful programme with smaller events running over a week, rather than a big gathering on Waitangi Day. There was genuine engagement with what was on offer, and these events have seeded other opportunities for our community and the individuals and groups we collaborated with."

Marcus Winter, a renowned sand artist, has achieved critical and commercial success for his work with placements in major advertising campaigns and events across the Pacific. A largely self-taught artist, Winter has proved his adeptness across various mediums, with his sand animations requiring a rare skill set involving AV production, editing and scriptwriting. He will perform twice during the festival week, teaming up with Jake KÄ«anÅ Skinner, who plays taonga pÅ«oro (traditional MÄori instruments), for a special performance at Fiordland College for students of all ages from within the Te Anau-Manapouri basin, and on the evening of 5 February, in a programme that includes NgÄ Herenga Waka Kapa Haka.

Jake KÄ«anÅ Skinner will perform for the public at Marakura Yacht Club on the evening of January 2, and The Mitchell Twins will open the festival week on Feb 1 at the Arts Hub, Te Anau, with the opening of ‘Journeys’ multi-media art exhibition.

"Each year, we agree on a theme for the Waitangi Day programme, and we carry this theme - sometimes it is a whakataukÄ« - through the year with other events. The theme for 2023 is 'Journeys', and our festival programme is centred on He Huarahi o te Rua o te Moko or Fiordland Pathways," Mitchell-Larivee said.

Te Anau Waitangi Charitable Trust was formally established in 2021 to build on the success of previous Waitangi Day events in the basin. "We are grateful to the many businesses and entities we collaborate with during the festival week and our funders which enable us to make these events free to the public."

The festival programme is available at teanauwaitangiday.co.nz and while there is no cost for a ticket, several events require bookings due to the capacity of different venues.