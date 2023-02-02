Wetland restoration needs prioritisation - Whakamana te Waituna Trust

Thursday, 2 February, 2023 - 12:20

World Wetlands Day this year highlights the urgent need to prioritise wetland restoration, and internationally an entire generation is being called to take steps to revive and restore degraded wetlands.

Wetlands are disappearing three times faster than forests, and more than 35% of the world’s wetlands have been degraded or lost since 1970. Reversing this trend is critical, according to the Secretariat of the Convention on Wetlands.

The Whakamana te Waituna Trust, which oversees the rehabilitation and restoration of the Waituna Lagoon, supports the international global awareness campaign behind World Wetlands Day.

Trust executive director Bob Penter said a wide range of plants, animals, fish and birds call Waituna home.

"We are working with local landowners in the Waituna catchment to revive and restore the waterways that feed into the lagoon, to give the ecosystem the best chance of surviving into the future."

Key trust initiatives in the past year include coordinating work carried out by partner organisations Te Runanga o Awarua/Te Runanga o NgÄi Tahu, Department of Conservation, Environment Southland, the Southland District Council and Fonterra (joint Living Water programme with DOC).

Some of the work being done includes farmers in the area being supported with on-farm planting and stream-bank erosion, planning is also underway for constructing a small wetland up the catchment from the lagoon and large ponds have been created on the Mahinga Kai Pa site.

Pest and predator control is underway, along with monitoring the fish and plant life, and engineering designs have been finalised for the upgrade of the Waghorn Rd Bridge.

"We have a number of things underway, and we’re pretty happy with what has been achieved to date over the past five years of the Trust’s existence," Mr Penter said.