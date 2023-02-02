Draft EDS submission on the Natural and Built Environment Bill and Spatial Planning Bill

Thursday, 2 February, 2023 - 15:30

The Environmental Defence Society has released a draft of its submission on the Natural and Built Environment Bill and the Spatial Planning Bill. Early release of the submission is to help those interested in submitting on the Bills and to receive constructive feedback. It provides a more detailed critique of the Bills, following on from EDS’s recent release of a template submission.

EDS’s draft submission identifies a wide range of problems with the Bills that need fixing, as well as positive aspects that should be retained. It also offers targeted solutions that will make the legislation fit for purpose. In particular, the submission addresses:

The purpose, principles and "outcomes" of the proposed legislation The new system of environmental limits and targets Differences in approach to key planning instruments, including national direction and regional and district plans A new framework for protecting "places of national importance" including significant biodiversity areas and outstanding natural landscapes, and the effects management framework Consenting processes How the two Bills are intended to work together

Submissions on the Bills to the Environment Select Committee close on 5 February 2023, and EDS encourages people to make their own submissions.

As can be seen from the detailed draft submission, EDS has invested a significant amount of time and resource into analysing the Bills and suggesting improvements to ensure that the Bills deliver positive outcomes for our natural world. We will continue our efforts in the Select Committee process, including by providing re-drafting.

Donations to support this mahi are welcome and can be made here.

