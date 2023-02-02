Mayor's mentorship golden opportunity for rangatahi - Napier City Council

Thursday, 2 February, 2023 - 16:08

Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise is on the look-out for a future leader to join her in the 2023 Tuia Rangatahi Programme that matches mentors with up-and-coming rangitahi keen to make positive impact in their community.

The mentorship programme is open to rangatahi MÄori between 18 and 25 years old. Potential applicants need to be in quick with applications closing on Monday 13 February.

"We're looking for someone from Napier who is actively contributing to the well-being of their community and who has the potential to be a leader of the future," Mayor Wise says.

The Tuia Rangatahi Programme is a long-term, inter-generational approach to develop and enhance the way young MÄori contribute to communities throughout New Zealand.

The programme involves mayors selecting one rangatahi MÄori from their region to mentor on a one-to-one basis, to encourage and enhance leadership skills.

The rangatahi will have mentoring sessions once a month through informal meetings, and attend formal occasions that will assist their development as a leader.

Rangatahi will also have the opportunity to build peer networks with graduates of the programme, obtain support and receive leadership training by attending leadership development wÄnanga over the course of the year.

"I’m thrilled to support the programme again this year," says Mayor Wise. "It is a fantastic opportunity for young people to get a glimpse of leadership in action and also for mayors, to get an insight into the world of today’s rangatahi and what makes them tick."

Harlem-Cruz Ihaia, a Tuia Rangatahi Programme mentee in 2019, says participating in the programme gave her the tools, networks and confidence to work on her initiative ‘Hine Purotu’.

"I am now three years down the track and have turned that passion project into my own business, which is now my full-time job," Harlem-Cruz says.

For more information about the programme and to apply visit www.napier.govt.nz keyword ‘Tuia’.