Iwi Chairs return to Waitangi

Thursday, 2 February, 2023 - 16:10

The National Iwi Chairs Forum (NICF) returns to Waitangi this week, the first time since 2019 a face to face hui has been able to go ahead in Waitangi. "Waitangi is the birthplace of our nation and the place we look to return to year after year to korero rangatira to rangatira, the important issues facing our people and our nation. So to be able to welcome our leaders back here seems fitting, given the changes and challenges on our doorstep and on the horizon." says Mariameno Kapa-Kingi, Chairperson, host iwi, Te RÅ«nanga o Whaingaroa.

"With recent weather events, we have had to assess the situation on a daily basis and be flexible with our arrangements," Kapa-Kingi says. "We were able to ensure online participation in the NICF hui over the course of the week. But the most important thing has been to ensure that people are safe and supported not just here in Te Taitokerau but across the motu."

Yesterday, NICF called an urgent hui with Ministers and Mayors to discuss support for whÄnau, hapÅ« and iwi in areas affected by flooding.

Over the past year there has been an increase in interest and engagement from iwi to attend and participate in NICF events. "There are a number of big kaupapa facing MÄori and indeed our entire nation, and we need to ensure that mahi on the priority areas continues to be advanced. Recent flooding in Tamaki, TairÄwhiti and other rohe and right here in Tai Tokerau, has thrust Three Waters and Climate Change well and truly on everyone’s radar. And of course mounting concern over the cost of living is always high on the agenda, says Kapa-Kingi "

And in Waitangi, naturally the hui planned over the week will pay homage to matriarch, Titewhai Harawira. A life long fighter of equality and justice who was farewelled only a few days ago. She spoke against the increasing level of racism and vitriol directed at women.

"Titewhai was a dedicated, passionate and fearless advocate for MÄori rights, especially those of MÄori women." Pou Tikanga chair and NgÄti Kuri chairperson, Margaret Mutu says.

The two day National Iwi Chairs Forum kicked off today. Some Chairs have been in Waitangi for the past few days for the Pou Tikanga - Kotahitanga WÄnanga held on Tuesday and the Iwi Asset Holding Companies Symposium yesterday. Ministers and senior officials will meet with the NICF on Friday.