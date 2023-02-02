Foodstuffs North Island annual Baker of the Year competition finalists

Thursday, 2 February, 2023 - 16:33

After going whisk to whisk in Foodstuffs North Island's annual Baker of the Year competition, three talented bakers have been chosen as this year’s winners, with the ultimate top spot to be announced at the cooperative's Excellence Awards in February.

Erin Potter Bakery Manager from New World Dannevirke, Wendy Self Bakery Manager from PAK’nSAVE Hawera and Angela Elliott first year apprentice and Cake Decorator from PAK’nSAVE Mill Street are the three finalists heading to Auckland in February after competing in the final bake off in the Skills4Work training facility in Manukau.

Running for over 10 years, the competition challenges Foodstuffs’ instore bakers to create a range of baked goods before a judging panel consisting of bakery managers, industry experts and last year’s Baker of the Year Winner.

The criteria for entry is each competitor must be employed at a North Island PAK’nSAVE, or New World store.

This year’s competition was planned and delivered by Foodstuffs North Island Training Managers Bhiren Prasad and Casey Wood. Prasad says the tournament is a "fantastic way to recognise the talent of our in-store teams who help fill the shelves with delicious baked goods for our customers to enjoy."

"Competitions like Baker of the Year help celebrate the work and dedication of our people who don’t normally take the spotlight like our talented in-house bakers that are up with the sun to ensure our shelves are full for our customers."

Out of 100 applicants, 14 were chosen to compete in the final stage, a live bake-off challenge held at the Skills4Work training facility in Manukau over an intensive three-day period.

This year participants were asked to create a batch of shortbread biscuits, ciabatta bread, two variations of a Pane Di Casa bread, two different braided loaves, a cheesecake, chocolate cake and cupcakes and a mystery challenge with no recipe.

The Mystery challenge product for this year’s competition was the humble ‘Pound Cake’ with two variations, apple and cinnamon and pear and nutmeg. The bakers had to recreate the items from an example made by the Foodstuffs North Island Training Managers based only on their knowledge and skills.

The competing bakers have now been narrowed down to the top three who will be honoured at the Foodstuffs North Island Excellence awards on February 25th where their final placing will be announced.

The top three will receive trophies, a certificate and a gift card with the winner invited back to be a judge at next years’ finals.

Finalist Wendy Self from PAK’nSAVE Hawera says she can’t wait to travel up to Auckland for the ceremony.

"This is my fifth time competing, so I’m a bit of a veteran! I love the challenge and the learning opportunities this competition brings," she says.

Erin Potter from New World Dannevirke describes herself as "ecstatic" to be chosen as a frontrunner.

"I competed previously while working at PAK’nSAVE and finished in fifth, it felt amazing to beat my personal best and finish in the top three," she adds.

Fellow finalist Angela Elliott from PAK’nSAVE Mill Street says she’s stoked to have made it to the last stage of the competition.

"I had such an amazing time competing and I’ve learnt so much. I used to own my own cake business and it was those skills I drew upon to nail those last few challenges," she explains.

For more information on jobs in Foodstuffs where you can earn while you learn head to the careers website at https://foodstuffs.careers/