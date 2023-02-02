Mayors lobby Minister over New Dunedin Hospital - Dunedin City Council

Thursday, 2 February, 2023 - 17:29

Mayor of Dunedin Jules Radich says a meeting with new Minister of Health Ayesha Verrall to discuss the New Dunedin Hospital project was positive and constructive.

Mr Radich was joined by Mayor of Invercargill Nobby Clark and Dunedin City Councillor David Benson-Pope, supported by DCC Chief Executive Sandy Graham, at the meeting with Dr Verrall, who visited Dunedin today to discuss the project.

Local MPs and Ministry officials were also present at the meeting.

"We emphasised again we want to see the New Dunedin Hospital delivered as promised, to the design specified in the detailed business case," Mr Radich says.

"Only then will we be confident the new hospital will deliver the best outcomes for communities across Otago and Southland. It’s vital."

The Minister has committed to respond to the delegation’s concerns as soon as possible.

In the meantime, the DCC will progress the first step in its campaign to fight planned cuts to the project, by contacting other organisations across the region to rally support, Mr Radich says.

"This is not going away. We won’t stop until we have an assurance from the Government it will deliver what it promised."