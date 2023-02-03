Gift endangered flowers for Valentine’s Day - Endangered Species Foundation

Friday, 3 February, 2023 - 10:47

Instead of buying red roses this Valentine’s Day, you can gift one of Aotearoa’s most endangered and beautiful flowering plants, the Tairawhiti NgutukÄkÄ (also known as kÄkÄbeak).

"There were once only around one hundred ngutukÄkÄ left in the wild, but thanks to our team of amazing volunteers we planted over 800 last year," says Graeme Atkins, Founder of TairÄwhiti Ngutukaka. "Everyone should know the stunning beauty of ngutukÄkÄ in the wild, as our tÄ«puna used to see them. We need your help to grow more seedlings and establish these taonga species not just in our gardens but into our native forests."

For just $50 - much less than the price of a dozen red roses - you can plant five of these taonga and treasured species. You can show someone you love them and the planet too.

"This Valentine’s Day we are asking you to give something really meaningful and share the aroha" says Stu Muir, Chair of the Endangered Species Foundation. "We want to reclaim Valentine’s Day for our most endangered species so we can all give back and help our most endangered species survive and thrive."

Your donation will help plant more of these treasured plants and in return you will receive a beautiful Valentine’s e-card to gift to someone you love.

The ngutukÄkÄ / kÄkÄbeak once flowered across the whole East Cape but now it is one of our most endangered plants. You can read more about how Maori-led kaitiakitanga is reviving Tairawhiti Ngutukaka - East Coast Kakabeak here.

Donations

Koha can be given via the Endangered Species website here: https://www.endangeredspecies.org.nz/gift-ngutukaka We are aiming to raise $30,000 which would enable us to plant 3,000 ngutukÄkÄ.

Your donation will go towards:

Growing seedlings and plants

Educating people on how to grow and plant NgutukÄkÄ

Buying equipment to transport, dig and manage plant sites

Paying for a coordinator to educate and engage kura, marae and members of the public on what needs to be done to save this rare species

Expanding this programme to other areas in Tairawhiti / East Cape

Communicating what needs to be done for endangered species and their habitats