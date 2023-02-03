|
A total immersion te reo MÄori programme at UCOL Te PÅ«kenga Wairarapa is proving popular with learners who are keen to take their language skills to the next level.
Twenty-two Äkonga (learners) have enrolled in Te PÅkaitahi Reo (Rumaki) (Te Kaupae 5) | the New Zealand Certificate in Te Reo (Immersion) (Level 5), with classes starting on 22 February.
The programme is designed for emergent te reo MÄori speakers with advanced understanding and ability. It will be taught in a total immersion environment where only te reo MÄori is spoken.
Äkonga study the programme part-time over a year, with weekly 3-hour evening classes and five weekend wÄnanga marae.
Te Reo MÄori Lecturer and Rangitane O Wairarapa Kaumatua, Mike Kawana says he is excited about what he and his Äkonga will get out of the programme.
"Even as a teacher of te reo MÄori, I still have a lot to learn, so I’m really excited about teaching this programme. You pick up so much in a total immersion environment that you wouldn’t anywhere else. To spend three hours a week just speaking te reo MÄori is quite unique."
"I use te reo mainly for ceremonial or formal purposes, so to have an environment where we can have casual conversations about the rugby or the weather in te reo MÄori is pretty special."
Kawana says many of the Äkonga had progressed through Level 1, 2, and 4 te reo MÄori programmes in recent years and had been waiting for a Level 5 option.
"Some of our learners have advanced their te reo by doing online courses, but they have missed the face-to-face interaction and being able to converse with their classmates."
UCOL Te PÅ«kenga Wairarapa also has Te Reo MÄori for Beginners, Te Reo MÄori Intermediate, Te PÅkaitahi Reo (Rumaki, Reo Rua) (Te Kaupae 3) |New Zealand Certificate in Te Reo MÄori (Level 3) classes starting in February. Find our more at ucol.ac.nz/programmes/language-culture.
