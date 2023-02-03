Friday, 3 February, 2023 - 13:09

A total immersion te reo MÄori programme at UCOL Te PÅ«kenga Wairarapa is proving popular with learners who are keen to take their language skills to the next level.

Twenty-two Äkonga (learners) have enrolled in Te PÅkaitahi Reo (Rumaki) (Te Kaupae 5) | the New Zealand Certificate in Te Reo (Immersion) (Level 5), with classes starting on 22 February.

The programme is designed for emergent te reo MÄori speakers with advanced understanding and ability. It will be taught in a total immersion environment where only te reo MÄori is spoken.

Äkonga study the programme part-time over a year, with weekly 3-hour evening classes and five weekend wÄnanga marae.

Te Reo MÄori Lecturer and Rangitane O Wairarapa Kaumatua, Mike Kawana says he is excited about what he and his Äkonga will get out of the programme.

"Even as a teacher of te reo MÄori, I still have a lot to learn, so I’m really excited about teaching this programme. You pick up so much in a total immersion environment that you wouldn’t anywhere else. To spend three hours a week just speaking te reo MÄori is quite unique."

"I use te reo mainly for ceremonial or formal purposes, so to have an environment where we can have casual conversations about the rugby or the weather in te reo MÄori is pretty special."

Kawana says many of the Äkonga had progressed through Level 1, 2, and 4 te reo MÄori programmes in recent years and had been waiting for a Level 5 option.

"Some of our learners have advanced their te reo by doing online courses, but they have missed the face-to-face interaction and being able to converse with their classmates."

UCOL Te PÅ«kenga Wairarapa also has Te Reo MÄori for Beginners, Te Reo MÄori Intermediate, Te PÅkaitahi Reo (Rumaki, Reo Rua) (Te Kaupae 3) |New Zealand Certificate in Te Reo MÄori (Level 3) classes starting in February. Find our more at ucol.ac.nz/programmes/language-culture.