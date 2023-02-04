2023 Census to help shift outcomes for Maori - Stats NZ

Saturday, 4 February, 2023 - 13:43

A major focus for the 2023 Census is ensuring it delivers for iwi and MÄori, having taken valuable lessons and partners’ feedback on board, Stats NZ said today.

The census collects iwi and MÄori data for the whole country, which is used by iwi and government for policy and planning purposes and for future developments. The census is the main source of iwi affiliation data and the only way to understand how many people speak te reo MÄori.

"Data collected in the census has the potential to create a real and positive difference for whÄnau, hapÅ«, and iwi," said Simon Mason, Deputy Government Statistician and Deputy Chief Executive Census and Collection Operations

"We did not deliver well enough for MÄori and iwi in the 2018 Census, including consulting and engaging on how data was collected and how we could have supported MÄori to participate.

"Stats NZ is committed to being a responsible Te Tiriti partner. I am confident that the 2023 Census has been designed to address issues of the previous census and produce positive outcomes for MÄori."

Initiatives to strengthen the voice of and for MÄori in the 2023 Census have been implemented at the governance and operational levels, as well as through engagement and communications for the 2023 Census.

"The presence of Data Iwi Leaders Group (a mandated sub-group of the Iwi Chairs Forum) on the Census Programme Board, regular advice from external advisors Te Taumata Whakaritenga MÄori rÅpÅ«, and a dedicated 2023 Census Te Ao MÄori team have all provided important input to census decisions," said Mason.

"We have welcomed the opportunity to work with the Data Iwi Leaders Group and iwi to support the delivery of Te Mana Whakatipu, which will see iwi-led collections for census trialled for the first time in three locations (in Te Tai Tokerau and Tairawhiti, and with Te WhÄnau Ä Apanui)

Additionally, a range of changes have been made to improve the census experience for MÄori:

Twice as many census engagement staff than in 2018, with more than half being MÄori, are working locally with MÄori and community organisations and iwi, supporting awareness of and participation in census.

A MÄori-first design approach for the 2023 Census marketing campaign is ensuring census messaging will reach MÄori and priority response groups across the country. The census visual identity has been specifically designed to deliver an inclusive census.

It will be easier to take part in the census, with everyone having the choice to complete the census online or on a paper form. It will also be easier to enter iwi affiliation information on the online form, and a new iwi map will make it easier to answer this question.

A commitment to supporting the use of te reo MÄori has been delivered through a fully bilingual census website, bilingual census forms, and other support (including telephone support) available in te reo MÄori.

A partnership between Stats NZ and Te Matatini Society Inc is supporting whÄnau awareness and participation in the census.

Find out more about improving the experience for MÄori and what is new in the 2023 Census at www.census.govt.nz/about-the-census/what-is-new-in-2023-census.

Watch the video about the 2023 Census visual identity at www.census.govt.nz/haehae-whakarare.