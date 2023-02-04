National Iwi Chairs Forum supports the 2023 Census and encourages whanau, hapu and iwi to engage - Stats NZ

Saturday, 4 February, 2023 - 12:40

At Waitangi this week, our iwi discussed the upcoming 2023 Census and recognise the importance of this kaupapa for our whānau, hapū and iwi.

Given the poor results in 2018, the National Iwi Chairs Forum (NICF) expect a far better result in 2023. But for the census to be able to deliver for iwi and Māori we encourage our whānau to engage, to fill in their forms and respond.

The next census is coming up on Tuesday 7 March 2023.

Dame Rangimarie Glavish, co-chair of Pou Tāngata, notes "by taking part in the census, we help create a better understanding of our contributions to Aotearoa, how we are faring and what tāngata whenua need. We have never been in this position before, where we are able to drive better outcomes for iwi through the census."

Through the Mana Ōrite Relationship Agreement with Statistics NZ and the Data Iwi Leaders Group (Data ILG), the NICF have engaged in initiatives to strengthen the voice of and for Iwi in the 2023 Census.

A flagship initiative for the 2023 Census is Te Mana Whakatupu, an iwi-led data analytics and collections pilot. Led by Te Kāhui Raraunga, the operating arm of the Data ILG. As part of this, iwi collectives in Te Tai Tokerau and Tairawhiti, and Te Whānau ā Apanui, will collect responses to the census from whānau in their rohe.

"Te Whānau ā Apanui are 100percent supportive and are excited to be collecting our own data, in our own rohe, with our own people" says Willie Te Aho of Te Whānau a Apanui.

Rahui Papa, co-chair of Pou-Tāngata and Chair of Data ILG, says "by collecting rich datasets there will be cultural, social and economic benefits for iwi, such as improving the health and wellbeing of our whānau. It is also a vital source of information for our iwi business and to develop investment plans that will deliver for our people."

Iwi and Māori data will be made available on Te Whata ( www.tewhata.io), the iwi developed and designed data platform.