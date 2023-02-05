Better protection for officers injured in road-spiking operations - Hatikvah: Blue Hope Foundation

Sunday, 5 February, 2023 - 14:46

Police support organisation Hatikvah: Blue Hope Foundation is calling for action to protect the better protect officers being injured while attempting to deploy road spikes. "The health and safety of our police officers are of utmost importance, and we believe every effort must be made to ensure their well-being," managing director Allister Rose said.

Blue Hope would like to see "immediate action" on the part of authorities to address the issue. "The increasing number of such incidents is alarming and highlights the need for better protection and resources for our police officers," Rose said.

According to data obtained by 1NEWS through an Official Information Act request, more than 50% of the 52 injuries have been in the last two years.

Among 12 injuries in 2022 was an officer left in critical condition after being struck by the vehicle he was trying to stop.

"The lack of response from WorkSafe raises questions if these recent injuries to our police are being reported to the organisation. "In light of the health and safety legislation, we question if there has been engagement with health and safety committees and relevant stakeholders on introducing a safer system for road spiking.

"Engagement with police workers is a requirement of health and safety legislation and a significant learning from the Pike River mining disaster of 2010," Rose said.

As a health and safety charity dedicated to improving the lives of New Zealand police, the Foundation believes a healthy police service benefits the whole community. "We will continue to work with the relevant agencies and communities to raise awareness and support initiatives that promote the safety and well-being of our police officers.

"We urge the public to respect and support our police officers as they carry out their duties, and to help us in our mission to create a safer and healthier environment for them."