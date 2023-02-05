South Westland Flooding - West Coast Emergency Management

Sunday, 5 February, 2023 - 18:26

West Coast Emergency Management, alongside the Councils and other agencies continue to actively monitor the weather band on the West Coast.

An agency briefing this afternoon provided an opportunity for agencies to be updated on the latest information in regards to this event, as well as provide detail on response plans.

The Weather is easing but there are possible thunderstorms overnight, a further 50-60mm of rain is expected, there is surface flooding on roads throughout the region.

State Highway 6 between Ross and Haast is closed due to numerous slips and will remain closed until at least 12pm Monday 6th February Westland Civil defence are asking for all travel in the region to be avoided.

There are displaced tourists and have opened up welfare centers at Hari Hari and Whataroa for any stuck travelers.

South Westland Locals are offering accommodation and tourist are being billeted locally.

We are also aware of power outages and downed power lines in the South Westland region this is currently being worked on we ask the public to treat all power lines as live.

Chorus are asking all residents to minimize cell phone and internet use to conserve battery life of the cell phone towers.

West Coast Regional Council staff are monitoring rivers throughout the West Coast.

The Waiau River at Franz Josef is currently being closely monitored.

The Emergency Operations Centre in Westland has been activated this afternoon as a precautionary approach to monitor the event over the next 24 hours.

"Keep up to date and stay home" is the message from Don Scott - Civil Defence Controller

MetService issued the following this morning:

"The heavy rain from event may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly. Surface flooding and slips are also possible and driving conditions may be hazardous."

Heavy Rain Warning - Orange Period:

21hrs from 9am Sun, 5 Feb - 6am Mon, 6 Feb Area:

Westland south of Otira Forecast:

Further periods of heavy rain. Expect 220 to 350 mm of rain to accumulate about the ranges, and 100 to 140 mm about the coast. This is in addition to what has already fallen. Peak rates of 15 to 25 mm/h in general, but 25 to 40 mm/h or possibly more in localised downpours, especially about the ranges (late Sunday morning and afternoon). Note, the maximum rainfall accumulations could reach 350 to 450mm about higher parts of the ranges between Fox Glacier and Waitaha. Please also note, that while rain will ease this afternoon, another burst of heavy rain and thunderstorms is forecast from late evening till early Monday morning, and this Warning has been extended.

Impact:

Heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly. Surface flooding and slips are also possible and driving conditions may be hazardous.

Issued: 9:38am Sun 5 Feb Next update: 9:00pm Sun 5 Feb

"At this stage, the message remains the same: