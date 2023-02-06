Aucklanders urged to plan for a busy day on roads and public transport tomorrow - AT

Monday, 6 February, 2023 - 13:00

Auckland Transport is urging people to plan ahead and leave plenty of time for travel tomorrow, with the return to school and work after the long weekend.

AT spokesman Darek Koper says:

"Tuesday will be a busy day on the network, so make sure you plan ahead and consider travelling later if you don’t have to travel during peak times.

"We will be providing regular updates on our website, so people have the information they need to plan their journeys tomorrow.

"Because of widespread damage from flooding, be prepared for longer journey times due to more Aucklanders travelling around and the remaining damage to our road and public transport network.

"Scheduled buses will be operating as usual from tomorrow and these will be prioritised by our bus teams, however there may be some last-minute cancellations due to the ongoing bus driver shortage.

"We are currently awaiting an update from KiwiRail on how it has progressed with repair work to the network over the weekend, and we will provide an update on train services on our website later this afternoon.

"Please check our website or AT Mobile app for information on bus and train times, as well as road closures and key flood-damaged roads to avoid while travelling around Auckland.

"People may want to make the most of the better weather forecast to walk or bike to school or work if possible."

AT will be communicating directly with customers today through app alerts, an electronic newsletter and updates on radio.

For the latest information on road closures and public transport: at.govt.nz/weatherwatch.