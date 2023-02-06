Police happy with Waitangi Day commemorations - Dean Robinson

Monday, 6 February, 2023 - 19:55

Police are very pleased with the proceedings of Waitangi Day 2023.

Despite the grey skies, there was a large turnout of attendees at this morning's dawn service and the activities surrounding it.

Inspector Dean Robinson says the community spirit was felt throughout the day.

"We worked closely with local iwi, hapu and the community to deliver a safe day for the public.

The crowds were well-behaved and the atmosphere was relaxed.

We were happy to see so many whānau enjoying their time at Waitangi," he says.

There were no major issues for Police, and no arrests made.