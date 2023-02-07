Safer Internet Day - NZ Police

Tuesday, 7 February, 2023 - 08:35

Today is Safer Internet Day - New Zealand Police is taking the opportunity to educate the public about sextortion, especially targeting our younger males.

"Sextortion is online blackmail that involves someone persuading you to send them sexual images or videos of yourself and then threatening to share them with others unless you pay them money, agree to send more photos or even move funds for them," says Detective Sergeant Dan Wright.

New Zealand Police received 618 reports of sextortion between 2020 and the end of 2022.

Of these, 54 percent of all victims were males under the age of 25.

The youngest reported victims of sextortion in New Zealand during this period were two 10-year-old children.

"While this is a global issue, as this crime is committed virtually via a victim’s phone, gaming console or computer, New Zealanders are just as likely to be targeted as anyone else," says Detective Sergeant Wright.

"We know the offending is far greater than what has been reported to us, and we anticipate there are many victims who haven’t yet come forward to Police."

Offenders, who are generally based offshore, know what they are doing and are organised.

"This is organised crime committed by offenders who often pose as someone similar in age to the person they are talking with.

They will rely on threats and aggressive behaviour to get you to send them what they want - it is important to remember you are not to blame and there is help available."

New Zealand Police is also aware of instances where organised criminal groups have recruited people to act as money mules for sextorted funds.

"The mule, sometimes knowingly, sometimes not, uses their own bank account to transfer or move ‘sextorted’ funds to offshore accounts," says Detective Sergeant Wright.

"This is a way the offender can move their illegal gains and cover their tracks.

"While Safer Internet Day is the perfect opportunity to remind people to be vigilant with their online interactions, this needs to be on your mind every day as you go about your virtual life."