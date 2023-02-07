Wellington Free Ambulance announces build of ambulance station for Wairarapa

Tuesday, 7 February, 2023 - 15:35

Wellington Free Ambulance has announced a $7 million investment in the Wairarapa community through a purpose-built ambulance station planned for Masterton.

As the only emergency ambulance service for the Wairarapa, Wellington Free Ambulance will be embedding their ongoing support of the entire region through this station build project.

The station, planned for a central Masterton location, will become the permanent base for the 30+ emergency response crew, patients transfer officers and rescue squad members who serve the Wairarapa region.

Built to IL4 standards, the station will be designed and built to withstand a greater level of earthquake shaking than ordinary commercial premises. Meaning it will be a safe space for the entire region in the event of civil emergency or natural disaster. All Wellington Free Ambulance operations will be located at this base if regional services are compromised.

Wellington Free Ambulance Chief Executive Dave Robinson outlined the organisation’s plans for the build reiterating that, "this station will meet the growing lifesaving needs of the entire Wairarapa community and support our team in the essential work they do. From Mount Bruce down to the Coast we are here for people across the region. A key principle of the build is to use local as much as possible - supporting local builders, suppliers, and services as much as we can."

As well as housing all services Wellington Free Ambulance provides, the facility will also be home to The Lloyd Morrison Foundation Heartbeat Training Centre. The Lloyd Morrison Heartbeat Programme teaches the lifesaving skill of CPR, completely free of charge thanks to the support of Julie Nevett and The Lloyd Morrison Foundation. Each year thousands of people across the region learn skills to respond to a sudden cardiac arrest through this programme.

Funding for this significant investment is coming from a range of sources and follows the partnership model that currently funds the free ambulance service. The Wellington Free Ambulance Trust Board has committed an initial $3 million seed fund, a contribution from the Crown, and community fundraising of around $3 million will support the anticipated $7 million build cost.

Whilst planning is well underway it is anticipated the physical build will start mid-year with the goal of opening the station by April 2024.

"We know how much the Wairarapa community appreciates and supports our team, we look forward to working with them to bring this station to reality. We’ve already had contacts from local business and individuals wanting to make donations. All support to help raise the $3 million required is vital and there are a range of ways people can get involved," explains Claire Carruthers, General Manager of Fundraising and Communications.

To find out more: https://www.wfa.org.nz/get-involved/wairarapa-station-build

To donate: www.buildwairarapastation.org.nz