Sky’s the limit for new Airport Terminal

Tuesday, 7 February, 2023 - 16:33

TaupÅ Airport’s new terminal is complete, has been blessed, and has welcomed its first passengers.

The $9.72 million terminal, funded with $3.367 million allocated in the Long-term Plan and $480,000 of supplementary funding, a $5 million grant from the Crown’s Provincial Development Unit, and $870,000 from the Ministry of Transport will be formally opened on 9 March, but received its first incoming flight on Tuesday 7 February.

Mayor David Trewavas says the new terminal is a credit to all involved.

"This is going to be an asset to our entire district," he says.

"It looks absolutely fantastic and is distinctly TaupÅ. Thanks to all the locals involved in this who have gone the extra mile in really challenging times - they can be very proud of what they have achieved - and thanks also to the community for their patience while the construction was under way."

The new terminal was designed by local company Shelter Architects and built by TaupÅ’s Watts Construction, and is three times the size of the old terminal. Project manager Pernille Fletcher says it will not only make for a much better user experience for local travellers but will be a uniquely TaupÅ welcome for visitors from outside the district.

"We’ve been working with local creative Delani Brown and photographer Jeremy Bright and the interior of the terminal is just as unique as the overall design of the building, which is the work of Paul Raven at Shelter Architects."

The airport’s carpark has also been upgraded, with contractors Camex Civil putting in new surfacing and lighting to make it safer and easier to use. TaupÅ Airport acting general manager Wayne Wootton says in keeping with other regional airports in New Zealand, parking fees will be applied from Monday 13 February.

"One of the requirements for the funding we received was that the airport has to have a viable business model and parking fees are a part of that," he says.

"There is no charge if you stay for up to 30 minutes - to accommodate pickups and drop-offs. Up to 60 minutes will be $2 and then $2 per hour up to a maximum of $14 for the day. This is very reasonable in comparison to other airports."