NZ Dairy Industry Awards welcome new AEG members

Tuesday, 7 February, 2023 - 20:51

The New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards has begun 2023 with a new name for the Executive and by welcoming new members to the group.

The Executive is now known as the Advisory and Engagement Group (AEG) which better reflects the role its members have within the Awards programme.

NZDIA General Manager Robin Congdon says the team is thrilled to welcome Milton farmer Louise Sahin and ManawatÅ« farmer Maegan Legg to the Group and looks forward to working closely with them.

"We are excited to have new members on board who will bring different skill sets and experiences that will complement our existing members," he says. "They will work closely with the other members and the management team to help with the continuous evaluation and development of the NZDIA programme and help us engage with the regional committees and entrants across the country."

Louise and her husband entered the Share Farmer category five years ago and she is thrilled to now be in a position to give back to the programme. "I found the experience to be a great opportunity to learn about our business, our strengths and our weaknesses and allowed us to explore new business opportunities we hadn’t previously considered." "I believe it’s important for industry-led programmes to stay ahead of developments within the dairy industry and continue to share the good farming stories."

Maegan and her husband won the 2020 ManawatÅ« Share Farmer of the Year title and she was the 2021 and 2022 Regional Manager and 2021 and 2023 Share Farmer Team Leader. This year she has also taken on the role of Skills Day Coordinator for the region.

"I have a passion for personal growth and believe the Awards programme is an amazing avenue to really understand your own passion and drive, both within and beyond the dairy industry."

"I feel very positive about the changes that have already been made to all categories and look forward to working with the team to solidify changes moving forward."

The New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards comprise the New Zealand Share Farmer of the Year, New Zealand Dairy Manager of the Year and New Zealand Dairy Trainee of the Year programmes, and the Fonterra Responsible Dairying Award.

The New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards are supported by national sponsors DeLaval, Ecolab, Federated Farmers, Fonterra, Honda, LIC, Meridian, Ravensdown, and Trelleborg, along with industry partners DairyNZ, MediaWorks and Rural Training Solutions NZ.