Parking a priority - Napier City Council

Wednesday, 8 February, 2023 - 09:55

Work has started to make Napier’s on-street mobility carparks more visible. They are currently being painted with bold blue and white wheelchair icons to help ensure road users know it’s important to leave them available for those who need them.

The project comes out of the 2022 Mobility Parking Review, part of the Napier Disability Strategy. Napier City Council is now working on implementing recomendations from the review.

Thunes Cloete, Napier City Council Community Services Executive Director, says access is the most important outcome.

"It’s vital that all people can easily participate in the activities that make a good life," Thunes says. "Enabling that participation in efficient, sustainable and inclusive ways helps make sure Napier is a city that’s accessible to everyone."

When the re-painting is complete, contractors will move on to remedial works of 12 mobility parks in the CBD and Marewa.

Additional improvements aimed at making Napier more accessible include installing concrete pathways, handrails and other accessible features from the Tom Parker Fountain down to the Marine Parade walkway and into the Sunken Gardens. There will also be an improved pathway to the new BBQ area at Ahuriri Beach. These are earmarked for 2023/24.