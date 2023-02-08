'Still possible to fuel busy families despite soaring food costs'

Wednesday, 8 February, 2023 - 11:00

Fueling busy families when food prices are soaring is still possible according to leading sports dietitian, Dr Kirsty Fairbairn.

Dr Kirsty Fairbairn is a leading sports dietitian and co-founder of online nutrition platform, Fuel My Potential.

"There are still some easy and fast ways to fuel a family without breaking the bank," explains Dr Kirsty Fairbairn, sports dietitian to elite and recreational athletes around the world.

As whÄnau across the motu head back to school, many families are struggling with the high cost of food.

"Growing children need good food to fuel their brains and bodies so they can thrive," adds Dr Fairbairn, "Parents also want to feed their families good quality food to offset the risk of obesity, diabetes and cardiovascular disease for them and their whÄnau."

Recently, Statistics NZ reported that the increase in food prices last year was the highest in 32 years.

"This makes the challenge of providing healthy food to families even harder, however there are some amazing healthy local options that tend to fly under the radar," said Dr Fairbairn.

And for families who are concerned about climate change, purchasing foods grown and produced in Aotearoa New Zealand is an attractive option.

Dr Fairbairn said it was time to lean on the often overlooked staple breakfast option: oats.

While oats are often synonymous with porridge in winter, there are some great summer recipes you can include in your family's diet such as bircher muesli, oat-based baking, hotcakes and smoothies.

As a sports dietitian who has supported athletes to win World Championships, World Cups and Olympic Gold medals, Dr Fairbairn recommends multiple breakfasts during the day for active people, especially growing children.

"There are some fantastic, nutrient dense and high-fibre breakfast options that serve as a great snack at any time of day - and oat-based breakfasts rate highly among those. Even better, Harraways Oats are locally grown in Gore and produced in Dunedin, and are incredible value for money."

Harraways Rolled Oats currently sell for between $0.58 and $0.70 per 100g (with varying pack options), making it one of the cheapest cereal options on the market, while also being a good source of dietary fibre and a slow-digesting and sustaining source of carbohydrate.

Add your choice of milk and some canned, frozen, dried or fresh fruit and you have a terrific package of protein, vitamins, minerals, fibre and carbohydrate that does a great job of fueling a child’s brain through the morning.

For mum and dad, oats contain a range of phytochemical nutrients that have strong antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. Oats are also unique in that their soluble fibre positively impacts fat and cholesterol metabolism in the gut, and adding oats to your diet helps to lower blood cholesterol levels. Thus, the whole family benefits.

Dr Fairbairn also said we shouldn't think of oats as just a breakfast food.

"Adding oats to a supper-time smoothie for busy active children is another great idea," she adds. "This will provide top-up nutrients to your child as their growth hormone does it’s work of growth and repair overnight, helping your child back up and do everything all again the next day."

Dr Kirsty Fairbairn demonstrates the need to balance energy and nutrient intake with the energy our bodies require to function.