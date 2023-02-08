Maungaraki School’s new library to open to the public - Hutt City Council

Wednesday, 8 February, 2023 - 12:34

Maungaraki School, Hutt City Libraries, and the Maungaraki community are joining forces to operate a new purpose-built library and community space. The new building has been built in the school grounds and when officially opened in March, will bring full library services to the Western Hills of Lower Hutt.

The new building houses a library and community space and has been built as part of the new Maungaraki Community Precinct. The Precinct is a once-in-a-generation refresh of community and school assets in response to the significant growth of young families in the area. When finished, it will include multiple playgrounds, a 450-metre sealed bike track, revitalised fields and surfaces, flying fox, an upgraded community hall, new entrance and carparking and more.

Maungaraki School approached Hutt City Libraries with the idea of a new operating model, where the library would be open to the public in out of school hours and will be operated by school and Hutt City Libraries staff, and community volunteers. The new operating model was developed by the school’s management team and Board of Trustees, the Maungaraki Community Association, and Hutt City Libraries, with the full support of local councillors.

Lower Hutt Mayor Campbell Barry says that this is an exciting time for Maungaraki and that this partnership demonstrates what can be achieved when Council gets alongside the community and supports their aspirations.

"This service is truly community-led and is a result of Council and community coming together to create a library service for people in the Western Hills. This shows what’s possible through the power of partnership in our communities, and I look forward to officially opening the library next month", says Campbell.

The new library at Maungaraki School will be included in the SMART library service; and will gain access to Hutt City Libraries’ vast online collection, including ebooks, emagazines, audiobooks, online learning, and lots more. Hutt City Libraries will also provide professional librarian services, to help with establishing the new library and community space, as well as developing a comprehensive collection for all ages.

Maungaraki School Board of Trustees Chair Paul Matthews, who has been helping drive the Maungaraki Precinct projects, was excited about the potential of the new service.

"Maungaraki has an amazing community and is the sort of place where innovations like this can flourish," he said.

"This is the result of a whole bunch of people across the school, community, Hutt City Libraries team, and others, working together to break down barriers and help ensure our tamariki and wider community have great opportunities up here".

The library will initially be open to the public 3-6pm weekdays and 9am-1pm Saturdays, in the heart of the Maungaraki Community Precinct on Dowse Drive and will be staffed by both the school and Hutt City Libraries.

The library will be officially opened in March with the Lower Hutt Mayor Campbell Barry and local councillors in attendance.