Smart fire sensors on the way for McHughs Forest Park - Selwyn District Council

Wednesday, 8 February, 2023 - 14:46

New sensor technology designed to detect fires in real-time will soon be available in McHughs Forest Park near Darfield, as Selwyn District Council begins piloting the technology on its reserves.

The fire sensors, which use a combination of thermal imaging, 360° cameras, and air quality technology will monitor environmental conditions in the forest and notify emergency services if any sign of fire is detected.

A total of three sensors are scheduled to be installed at the 43-hectare reserve in February and March.

Mayor Sam Broughton says the sensors will play a key role protecting the reserve, including its walking and cycling tracks from potential fire.

"We’re really excited about what this technology will mean for McHughs Forest. Having real-time, 24-hour monitoring in place means we can keep an eye on conditions and ensure emergency services are alerted straight away if something catches alight. This is important because of how close the forest is to homes and local businesses."

Council General Manager - Enabling Services Kelvin Mason says information from the sensors will be available to residents.

"The sensors not only provide early fire detection, but also monitor environmental conditions. Once the sensor poles have been installed, visitors will be able to check the weather as well as things such as pollen levels at the reserve, live from the Council website."

The sensors are self-powered and use a combination of artificial intelligence and Internet of Things (IoT) technology - a system of interrelated computers and machines that can transfer data across a network without needing people-to-people or people-to-computer interaction.

Selwyn District Council and Spark New Zealand, with technology partner Attentis, will be installing the sensors from 13 February.

The installation is part of a pilot project for the Council. It will look at working with other organisations to use the technology in more areas.