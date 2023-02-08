Community Board invites feedback at inaugural drop-in session - QLDC

Wednesday, 8 February, 2023 - 15:28

The WÄnaka Upper Clutha Community Board (WUCCB) is launching a regular series of events for locals to share views with their elected members.

Known as ‘Share with us’ the first session will be held on Wednesday 15 February at WÄnaka Dinosaur Park from 3.00-5.00pm in collaboration with Summerdaze, a pop-up activities programme run by Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC).

WUCCB Chair Simon Telfer said everyone is invited to come and talk with board members about their ideas, feedback or concerns.

"Our first event will have a free sausage sizzle and the Summerdaze crew will be there hosting games and activities for tamariki. We hope to see lots of locals dropping by for an afternoon of chat, food and a bit of fun," he said.

‘Share with us’ sessions will be held every four to six weeks at different locations around the Upper Clutha. The events are an opportunity to talk directly with elected members and will in turn allow board members to shed light on current projects, services and decisions as well as explaining how the community can get involved and have their say.

Simon said event locations and times will be shared on the Council’s Facebook page and website.

"People can also look out for posters around town which have a QR code you can scan on your phone to receive email updates in advance," he said.